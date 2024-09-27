Exports Rise for 12th Month in September

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's exports expanded by more than seven percent in September on-year, marking 12 consecutive months of growth.According to the trade ministry on Tuesday, the country's outbound shipments stood at nearly 58-point-eight billion U.S. dollars last month, up seven-and-a-half percent from a year earlier.Shipments increased for six out of 15 key export items, including semiconductors, which jumped 37-point-one percent last month to 13-point-six billion dollars, posting a rise for the eleventh consecutive month and marking a new high for the first time in three months.Exports to China grew some six percent on-year to eleven-point-seven billion dollars, while shipments to the United States increased three-point-four percent on-year to ten-point-four billion dollars, the largest figure for any September on record.Imports grew two-point-two percent on-year to stand at 52-point-one billion dollars in September, resulting in a trade surplus for the 16th consecutive month with nearly six-point-seven billion dollars.