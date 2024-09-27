Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Exports Rise for 12th Month in September

Written: 2024-10-01 12:05:40Updated: 2024-10-01 14:00:11

Exports Rise for 12th Month in September

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's exports expanded by more than seven percent in September on-year, marking 12 consecutive months of growth.

According to the trade ministry on Tuesday, the country's outbound shipments stood at nearly 58-point-eight billion U.S. dollars last month, up seven-and-a-half percent from a year earlier.

Shipments increased for six out of 15 key export items, including semiconductors, which jumped 37-point-one percent last month to 13-point-six billion dollars, posting a rise for the eleventh consecutive month and marking a new high for the first time in three months. 

Exports to China grew some six percent on-year to eleven-point-seven billion dollars, while shipments to the United States increased three-point-four percent on-year to ten-point-four billion dollars, the largest figure for any September on record.

Imports grew two-point-two percent on-year to stand at 52-point-one billion dollars in September, resulting in a trade surplus for the 16th consecutive month with nearly six-point-seven billion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >