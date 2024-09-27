N. Korea Sides with Hezbollah, Denounces US and Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has claimed that Israel is eradicating the Arab people’s right to exist amid the escalating conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.The North’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday that Israel is committing atrocious war crimes and crimes against humanity by killing countless civilians through indiscriminate military attacks and terrorism against Lebanon.The ministry went on to say the U.S. is orchestrating Israel’s actions, calling the U.S. a cancer-like entity of regional peace and stability and the common enemy of the Arab people.The North has continuously denounced the U.S. and Israel each time Israel and armed militant groups in the Middle East engaged in physical clashes.The reclusive state is suspected of directly and indirectly supporting the military activities of Hezbollah and Hamas.Hezbollah is suspected of getting technical support from the North and Iran in building its underground tunnels in its Lebanon facilities.