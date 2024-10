Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean defector in South Korea attempted to steal a village bus and drive across the Unification Bridge in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, to return to North Korea, but was blocked by barricades on Tuesday.According to the Paju Police Precinct, the man in his 30s took the bus from a garage in the town of Munsan, Paju, around 1 a.m. after finding the key inside.He was apprehended about 30 minutes later after crashing the bus into a barricade while trying to head north, swerving past military guards trying to halt him.The defector who defected around a decade ago told police he was struggling with life in South Korea and wanted to return to North Korea. He was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and has been booked for further investigation.