Photo : YONHAP News

Data shows that the government has borrowed more than 152 trillion won from the Bank of Korea(BOK) until the end of the third quarter. That’s about 115 billion U.S. dollars.The central bank on Tuesday submitted the figures to main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Lim Kwang-hyun who is on the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee.According to the data, the government borrowed from the BOK 152-point-six trillion won in the first, second and third quarter of this year and of that total, had repaid 142-point-one trillion won.Compared to previous years, the amount of loan that the government got from the BOK in the nine-month period is the largest to be posted since 2011 when related statistics can be affirmed.