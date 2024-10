Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures are set to drop from Tuesday afternoon following bouts of rain.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast on Tuesday that morning lows on Wednesday will stand at eleven degrees Celsius in Seoul, 12 in Daejeon and 14 in Gwangju and Daegu, or up to ten degrees lower compared to Tuesday.Afternoon highs will also stand lower than Tuesday to range between 18 and 23 degrees, including 20 in Seoul.Sunny skies are expected for the central region and cloudy skies for the eastern parts of Gangwon Province and southern regions.Jeju Island is expected to see between five and 40 millimeters of rain through Wednesday morning while Gangwon’s eastern regions and the northern coastal areas of North Gyeongsang Province are set to see precipitation of between five and ten millimeters in the afternoon.