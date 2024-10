Photo : YONHAP News

New leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) Shigeru Ishiba has been elected Japan’s next prime minister.Ishiba, who won the LDP chair election in a runoff vote last Friday, has been confirmed as Japan’s 102nd prime minister after both Japan’s lower House of Representatives and upper House of Councilors voted to elect him to the top post.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to unveil a list of Cabinet members before the launch of a new Cabinet.Prior to the votes on Tuesday, current prime minister Fumio Kishida resigned along with his Cabinet.