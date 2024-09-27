Israel Begins Ground Operations Across Border in Lebanon for 1st Time in 18 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel has begun ground operations across the border in northern Lebanon against Hezbollah, sharply raising concerns that the Israel-Gaza war could further expand.The Israeli military said that it began the operations early hours Tuesday, virtually launching ground fighting in Lebanon for the first time since 2006.The move comes as Israel continues its war against Hamas in Gaza which began last October, and four days later Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanon-based militant group, was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut.U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the Israeli government informed Washington about “a number of operations,” including ground operations that are limited and focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border.The U.S. deployed thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as part of efforts to keep Iran in check while Iran, which is regarded to be Hezbollah’s right arm, appears to be refraining from getting involved directly for now.