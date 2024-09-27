Attention Being Drawn to N. Korean Parliament's Constitutional Amendments Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Observers are closely watching North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament as it is set to discuss next week constitutional amendments, including defining South Korea as "the No. 1 hostile state.”The North’s 14th Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) is set to convene its eleventh session next Monday in accordance with a unanimous decision reached by its Standing Committee on September 15.The session will be held after some nine months since leader Kim Jong-un issued instructions regarding such revisions in a speech delivered before the SPA.In the speech, Kim had ordered the creation of new clauses to remove from the Constitution all terms related to the unification of the two Koreas, including “self-reliant and peaceful unification.”He also instructed that the revised Constitution define South Korea as "the No. 1 hostile state" and stipulate that in the event of a war breaking out on the Korean Peninsula, the regime will completely occupy, suppress and reclaim South Korea, intending to claim it as the territory of North Korea.Observers are also keenly watching how the North’s maritime border line in the Yellow Sea will be defined in the revised constitution as Kim had ordered the creation of new clauses regarding the North’s territory.