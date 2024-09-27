Ishiba Cabinet Includes Former Defense Ministers, Members without Ties to Factions

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s new Cabinet under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba includes four former defense ministry officials, including Ishiba himself.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is one of the four such officials in the new Cabinet, unveiled a list of Cabinet members just a few hours after Ishiba was confirmed as Japan’s 102nd prime minister.The other two are Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani.Of the total 20 Cabinet members, 13 have joined the Cabinet for the first time. The figure is the same as the number of new entries seen in the Cabinets formed by Ishibia’s two previous predecessors, Shinzo Abe and Fumio Kishida, and is the highest to be posted since 2001.Two female members are on Ishiba’s Cabinet, three less than the previous administration.Twelve of the Cabinet members, including Ishiba himself, are not affiliated to party factions.In particular, the new Cabinet does not include lawmakers regarded as supporters of former Prime Minister Abe.