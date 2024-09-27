Inflation Hits Three-Year Low in September

Photo : YONHAP News

Inflation slowed to the one-percent range in September, hitting its lowest point in over three years.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the consumer price index stood at 114-point-65 last month, up one-point-six percent from a year earlier.That’s the lowest gain since February 2021, when the rate posted one-point-four percent.It marks the first time the inflation rate fell below two percent since March 2021, when it posted one-point-nine percent.The downward trend has continued since April, when the rate of inflation fell below three percent.Petroleum product prices, which slipped seven-point-six percent in September from a year earlier, were the main factor driving this trend.Prices of agriculture, livestock and fisheries products increased two-point-three percent, while service prices rose two-point-two percent in September from a year ago.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose one-point-eight percent year-on-year.