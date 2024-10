Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will host a dinner for the floor leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Wednesday.The meeting will be attended by PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, policy chief Kim Sang-hoon and deputy floor leader Bae June-young, as well as other ruling party lawmakers in charge of National Assembly committees.Party officials said PPP Chairman Han Dong-hoon will not attend the dinner, since the purpose of the annual event is to encourage the ruling party's floor leadership and other officials ahead of the annual parliamentary audit and inspection of government offices.An official at the presidential office said the dinner had been planned well in advance to encourage the party’s floor leadership ahead of the parliamentary audit, which is set to begin next Monday.Yoon hosted a dinner meeting September 24 for the ruling party leadership, including Han.