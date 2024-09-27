Menu Content

Culture

Busan Int'l Film Festival Set to Open Wednesday

Written: 2024-10-02 10:21:16Updated: 2024-10-02 10:25:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The Busan International Film Festival(BIFF) is set to start its ten-day run Wednesday. 

Asia’s largest film festival will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at 7 p.m. at Busan Cinema Center in the southern port city of Busan, featuring 224 films from 63 countries.

The 29th BIFF will open with the world premiere of “Uprising,” produced and co-written by Park Chan-wook, and close with “Spirit World,” directed by Singapore's Eric Khoo.

Directed by Kim Sang-man, “Uprising” is Park's first collaboration with Netflix. It will be the first movie from a streaming service to open the film festival. 

A total of ten movies are competing for the New Currents Award this year. 

The southern port city will also screen two films directed by Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, whom the festival has named Asian Filmmaker of the Year. 

The BIFF will also honor the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, screening six of his films. 

The Asian Contents and Film Market, a networking and business platform for content industry professionals worldwide, will also run during the festival.
