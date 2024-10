Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed three controversial bills, including one mandating a special counsel investigation into allegations against first lady Kim Keon-hee.The presidential office said Wednesday that Yoon endorsed Cabinet motions asking the parliament to reconsider the three opposition-led bills.One of the other bills mandates a special counsel investigation concerning a marine’s death last year during flood relief efforts, while a third directs state finances to local governments for the issuance and sale of regional gift certificates.Yoon’s endorsement came two days after the Cabinet approved motions against the bills, at a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Yoon has vetoed a total of 24 bills since taking office in May 2022.