Photo : YONHAP News

A sports ministry investigation has found that the Korea Football Association(KFA) violated its own rules when it hired Hong Myung-bo as the head coach of the national football team.The ministry released the interim results of its probe on Wednesday, saying the KFA's technical director, Lee Lim-saeng, chose the successful candidate despite having no authority to make that decision.The investigation also found that Hong’s interview was conducted in an unfair and opaque manner.The ministry said a resolution by the KFA board of directors to approve Hong’s appointment was merely a "formality," as the decision had already been made and announced.It also said the KFA had not followed proper procedures in early 2023 when it hired Jurgen Klinsmann, Hong's predecessor.