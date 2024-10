Photo : YONHAP News

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) has invited South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to take part in its upcoming defense ministers’ meeting.At his inaugural press conference Tuesday, newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the so-called "Indo-Pacific four"(IP4) countries were invited to the gathering October 17 and 18 in Brussels.Rutte said he looks forward to forging a shared approach to shared challenges with the four nations, mentioning Russia's close cooperation with North Korea and China amid the war in Ukraine.It will be the first time a meeting of NATO defense chiefs has included the IP4, although the countries’ leaders and foreign ministers have participated in NATO events over the past three years.Ahead of a scheduled parliamentary audit, an official at Seoul's defense ministry said arrangements are being made for Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho to attend instead of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.