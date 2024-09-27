Bloomberg: Samsung Laying Off 10% of Workers in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is reportedly in the process of laying off ten percent of its workers in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as part of its global workforce reduction.Citing an unnamed source on Tuesday, Bloomberg said employees from multiple departments at the global tech giant's Singapore offices were notified in detail about the downsizing plan during a closed-door meeting with human resources.A second source was quoted saying that a similar plan was carried out by Samsung's overseas corporate body in another region.One of the sources said the layoffs could affect about ten percent of the workforce in those markets, although the numbers for each subsidiary may vary.While Samsung has already cut around ten percent of its workforce in India and South America, according to a source, the overall reduction could reach less than ten percent of the total overseas manpower of some 147-thousand.Following the report, the tech giant said some of its overseas subsidiaries are conducting regular workforce adjustment to improve their business efficiency, but denied there being any fixed target for specific occupations.