Yoon Orders Measures to Ensure Safety of Overseas Koreans

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered all necessary measures to ensure the safety of South Korean people in the Middle East, in response to escalating tensions in the region upon Iran's latest strike on Israel.Presiding over an emergency economic and security meeting of related ministries and agencies at his office on Wednesday, Yoon asked officials to make thorough efforts so that the government can secure the safety of all overseas Koreans around the world.The president called for a multilateral analysis on the impact of instability in the Middle East on the domestic economy and logistics for proactive measures, as security in the region is directly linked to global oil prices and has a big impact on local energy supply chains.Referring to the past year-long conflict since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, Yoon called for a controlled and prompt response in drawing up necessary measures against all possible scenarios stemming from the military clashes.The president also urged officials to swiftly implement followup measures to decisions reached during Wednesday's discussion.