Unification Ministry: N. Korea Likely to Scrap Inter-Korean Agreement Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Unification says North Korea is likely to scrap a 1991 inter-Korean agreement during a key parliamentary meeting next week.A ministry official met with reporters Wednesday and said the North is likely to scrap the Agreement on Reconciliation, Nonagression and Exchanges and Cooperation between the South and the North during its Supreme People's Assembly on October 7.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently announced plans to revise the North’s constitution to redefine the country’s territorial boundaries and remove expressions such as "peaceful unification."The agreement was signed December 13, 1991, during the fifth inter-Korean high-level talks, saying the two Koreas had a "special relationship" and were tentatively in the process of pursuing unification, not a state-to-state relationship.The official said the inter-Korean agreement is likely to be scrapped because it contradicts Kim's current stance that the two Koreas are "hostile states."