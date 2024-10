Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government congratulated newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on his new post and pledged to work with him to develop future-oriented bilateral relations.In a statement issued Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said it intends to communicate closely with the new prime minister and his Cabinet.The ministry added that the two countries have taken steps forward in cooperation to address security, economic and global issues.Calling Japan and South Korea partners that share universal values and neighbors that must work together to achieve world peace and prosperity, the ministry said the two sides have engaged in active summit diplomacy and built solid trust.