Yoon, Ishiba Talk on Phone, Discuss N. Korea's Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and newly sworn in Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have agreed that South Korea, Japan and the U.S. need to enhance their coordinated responses both bilaterally and trilaterally regarding North Korea’s continued provocations.According to Yoon’s office, the two leaders reached the agreement during a 15-minute telephone conversation Wednesday, a day after Ishiba assumed the top post.In congratulating Ishiba on his new role, Yoon expressed hope that they will communicate closely and promote bilateral cooperation, noting that South Korea and Japan are important neighbors and partners that share the same values and interests.In response, Ishiba said he is content to be speaking with Yoon so soon after being sworn in, adding that he hopes to communicate and collaborate closely with Yoon, while highly assessing Yoon’s endeavors in advancing Seoul-Tokyo ties.The two leaders said they share the view that next year, which marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, will provide an opportunity to advance ties further.Yoon and Ishiba also agreed to continue to cooperate on human rights issues in North Korea, including matters concerning Japanese and South Korean abductees and prisoners of war in the North.They also agreed to continue shuttle diplomacy and to meet in the near future to discuss topics of mutual interest.