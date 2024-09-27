KFA Rebuts Findings of Sports Ministry's Probe on Hiring of Nat'l Football Coach

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Football Association(KFA) has rebutted the findings of a sports ministry investigation that found the association violated its own rules when it hired Hong Myung-bo as head coach of the national football team.In a statement released Wednesday, shortly after the ministry released the interim results of its probe, the KFA said there are no rules or bylaws in place for various situations with regard to the selection of a head coach.The association said it is unreasonable to say the selection process violated procedures just because something was not addressed in the regulations.The KFA also dismissed the culture ministry’s assessment that the association’s president unfairly intervened in the coach selection process, saying that conclusion reflects a serious misunderstanding of the association chief’s role and the scope of their duties.However, the association did express its intention to improve practices concerning the approval of candidates by its board of directors.The ministry had said a resolution to approve Hong’s appointment was merely a "formality," as the decision to hire Hong had already been made and announced.