Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry launched an inspection on Wednesday on Seoul National University(SNU) College of Medicine’s move to approve a leave of absence for medical students who have been refusing to attend classes all year.The ministry said it will push for reprimand if its 12-member team confirms that any serious irregularities are confirmed.The college had approved the leave of absence earlier on Monday despite clear opposition from the education ministry.The ministry says it is within its purview to launch an inspection on such a move in line with the law on higher education even though the school has the authority to approve leaves of absence.Other medical schools are likely to follow suit as in half of the nation’s 40 medical schools, the decision to approve leaves of absence are made by the dean as in the case of SNU.