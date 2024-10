Photo : YONHAP News

Pianist Lim Yun-chan has won the prestigious Gramophone Classical Music Award in the piano category.Lim received the award for his album, "Chopin: Etudes" during a ceremony on Wednesday in London, becoming the first South Korean to win the award in the piano category.Lim also won the special award of "Young Artist of the Year."Other South Korean artists have won awards in other categories in the past. Violinist Chung Kyung-wha won the award twice in 1990 and 1994 and cellist Chang Han-na in 2003.Launched in 1977, the Gramophone Classical Music Awards, is one of the most significant honors in the classical record industry.The British awards, often referred to as the Oscars for classical music, are awarded to the best album of the year in categories including chamber, concerto, instrumental, opera, and orchestra.