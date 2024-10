Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will have a summit with newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba next week in Laos.An official at the top office told KBS on Thursday that Yoon and Ishiba will hold summit talks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) summit in Laos next week.On Wednesday, the duo held their first phone talks and agreed to meet as soon as possible to discuss various pending issues.The two leaders also reaffirmed the need for bilateral cooperation as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States to counter continued provocation by North Korea.