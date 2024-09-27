PM: Stopping Medical Reform to Put Nation Backwards

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to complete the medical reform campaign despite the unwavering opposition from the nation's doctors.During his speech marking the 4356th National Foundation Day on Thursday, the prime minister said that the nation must never forget the painful lesson of history that failing to complete a reform midway through would only put the nation backwards.The remarks came as the nation's trainee doctors are showing no signs of returning to work after their collective resignation in February this year.Han vowed to put in the government's full efforts to achieve the reform while actively communicating with the public to minimize their burden and pain in the process.While pledging to push ahead with the medical reform, the prime minister also vowed that the government will complete its signature reform campaigns in the areas of education, labor, the national pension, as well as its plans to boost the nation's record-low birthrates.Han added that the government will deal with North Korea's provocations with an overwhelming deterrence based on a strong South Korea-U.S. alliance.