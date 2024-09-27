Agricultural Exports Hit Record High through September

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports of agricultural products came to nearly ten trillion won to reach a record high during the first nine months of the year on the back of strong demands for processed items including noodles and snacks.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Thursday, outbound shipments of agricultural goods marked nine-point-63 trillion won or seven-point-38 billion U.S. dollars in the January-September period, up eight-point-three percent from a year earlier.The ministry said that’s the largest figure for the period, with on-year exports of agricultural goods posting growth for the 13th consecutive month.The rise was mainly led by ramyeon, or instant noodles, snacks, beverage products, rice and processed food products as their exports hit record highs for the month of September.Shipments of ramyeon soared nearly 30 percent on-year to surpass 900 million dollars during the first nine months of the year.Processed rice products, such as gimbap, cooked rice and tteokbokki, also jumped 41-point-six percent to 217-point-nine million dollars, which already exceeded last year's total of 217-point-two million dollars.