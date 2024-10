Photo : KBS News

The 13-day official campaign period for the October 16 by-elections kicked off on Thursday.The “mini” by-elections will fill the mayoral posts in Geumjeong district in Busan, Ganghwa County in Incheon, and the two counties of Yeonggwang and Gokseong in South Jeolla Province.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) fielded candidates for three areas except for Yeonggwang, hoping to win in Geumjeong and Gangwha, which are considered strongholds of the conservatives.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) aims to win in the two counties in South Jeolla, the traditional strongholds of the liberals, as well as in Busan by reaching an agreement with the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party to field a unified candidate for the district.The official campaign for the by-elections will run through October 15.