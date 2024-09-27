Korean Pianist Lim Yunchan Wins Gramophone Classical Music Award

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean Pianist Lim Yunchan has won the Gramophone Classical Music Award in the piano category. This marks the first time that a Korean pianist has received the prestigious prize, often called the Oscars of the classical music world.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Lim Yunchan - Octave (Chopin: 12 Études, Op. 25: No. 10 in B Minor)]“Yunchan Lim’s account of Chopin’s Études is among the finest available.”That’s according to Gramophone's historical recordings expert Rob Cowan.With his rendition of Études, the 20-year old Lim won the prestigious Gramophone Classical Music Award in the piano category in London on Wednesday.Launched in 1977 by the classical music review magazine, the Gramophone Awards are widely recognized as the Oscars of the classical music world.Lim also won the "Young Artist of the Year" award by Gramophone.At age 14, Lim received both the Second Prize and Chopin Prize at the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists, and four years later, he shot to prominence, winning the top prize at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022.While some critics say Lim is the discovery of the century, it still remains to be seen how the young piano sensation will continue to mature and evolve to reach new heights.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.