Prime Minister Vows to Foster High-Tech Industry, Complete Reform, Seek Social Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that the government will continue to foster high-tech industry, complete structural reform and open an era of social unity.Han made the remark in a speech delivered at a ceremony in Sejong Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday marking the 4356th National Foundation Day.The prime minister said that the government will lay the foundation for creating a healthy and prosperous future for generations to come.Pledging the government’s all-out efforts to continue to build on what it has achieved so far and fix the areas deemed insufficient, Han said that the government will first foster the high-tech industry for the economy.The prime minister said that the nation is leading the global market with prowess in the high-tech industries such as semiconductors, secondary batteries and future cars, but it may lose the status and fall behind if it lets its guard down for a moment, which may pose a threat to economic security.Stressing the need for active investment and technological innovation, Han vowed the government’s intensive investment in the sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and bio technology.