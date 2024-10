Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a trip to the Philippines, Singapore and Laos next week.According to the presidential office on Thursday, Yoon will make a state visit to the Philippines and Singapore to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment and then visit Laos to attend a series of meetings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).During Yoon's trip from Sunday to Friday, South Korea plans to establish a "comprehensive strategic partnership" with the ASEAN.Yoon will attend the ASEAN summit and ASEAN plus three summit involving South Korea, China and Japan.Meanwhile Seoul and Tokyo are in talks to arrange the first summit between President Yoon and Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishida on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings.First lady Kim Keon-hee will accompany Yoon on the six-day trip.