Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

UN Panel Grants Sanctions Waiver for UNICEF Aid for N. Korea

Written: 2024-10-03 15:46:02Updated: 2024-10-03 16:23:41

UN Panel Grants Sanctions Waiver for UNICEF Aid for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A UN Security Council(UNSC) panel has granted a sanctions exemption to UNICEF to send humanitarian aid to North Korea.

According to a letter recently revealed by the UNSC’s North Korea sanctions committee, UNICEF requested a sanctions exemption on September 16 so that health care supplies for pregnant women, newborns and children as well as materials for water, sanitation and hygiene could be sent to the North.

A week later, the UN panel approved the request for a year. 

The approval has paved the way for UNICEF’s provision of materials worth one-point-68 million dollars, including medical equipment, water hygiene and vaccine cold chain equipment, forklifts and trucks. 

Most of the medical equipment included pregnancy and childbirth-related equipment, such as fetal heart rate monitors and cesarean section surgical instruments, as well as equipment for infection prevention.  

UNICEF earlier said that 800-thousand children and 120-thousand pregnant women will be vaccinated in a nationwide campaign launched on September 2 by North Korea with UNICEF support, adding the campaign will vaccinate children and pregnant women who have missed out life-saving vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >