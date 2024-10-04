N. Korean Leader Calls Yoon ‘Abnormal Man’ over Armed Forces Day Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lambasted President Yoon Suk Yeol over his remarks at a recent military event, calling him an “abnormal man.”The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that Kim issued the criticism Wednesday during a visit to a training base for special operation units of the Korean People's Army.With the insult, Kim was apparently suggesting Yoon is mentally unfit or “not all there” for thinking South Korea can defeat the North in a war, reportedly calling it “a great irony” that the president boasted of the South’s “military muscle” when it is the North that possesses nuclear weapons.Kim then warned that the country would not hesitate to use all available means of retaliation, including nuclear weapons, if “the enemy” attempted to encroach on its sovereignty by force.The KCNA report came three days after Yoon said during an Armed Forces Day speech that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in the “end of the regime.”It is the first time in about two years that Kim has criticized Yoon by name.