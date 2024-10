Photo : YONHAP News

The nation has reported two more cases of lumpy skin disease, a viral disease that affects cattle.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Thursday that two cases were confirmed that day, one in Yangyang County, Gangwon Province, and one in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.The new cases bring the total number for the year to seven.The case in Yangyang County is the second in Gangwon Province this year, with the first having occurred in Yanggu County in September.Quarantine authorities sent an initial response team to the Yangyang farm to prevent the spread of the disease, cordoning off the affected farm and conducting an epidemiological survey.The ministry raised its crisis alert level to “serious” for five communities in Gangwon Province: Yangyang, Sokcho, Hongcheon, Pyeongchang and Gangneung.A standstill order is in place until 8 p.m. Friday for workers and vehicles at livestock facilities in those locations.