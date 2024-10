Photo : KBS News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, mocked a military parade held in Seoul for Armed Forces Day earlier this week, calling it a “clown show.”In a statement carried by the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Kim Yo-jong derided South Korea's Hyunmoo-5 missile as a "weapon of worthless large bulk."The South Korean military displayed the Hyunmoo-5 missile, which is capable of carrying an eight-ton warhead, during the military parade on Tuesday.Kim Yo-jong said South Korea has once again shown that it cannot overcome its inferiority as a non-nuclear state.She ridiculed the recent launch of a Strategic Command by the South Korean military, saying the South does not possess a single strategic weapon.She also slammed South Korea’s decision to display a U.S. B-1B bomber during Tuesday's parade, saying a scene like that could take place only in “colonial” South Korea.