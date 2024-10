Photo : YONHAP News

People in their 60s outnumbered people in their 40s for the first time last month, as the country’s population continued to age rapidly.According to data from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Friday, the number of people aged 60 to 69 stood at seven-point-77 million at the end of September.That’s about 12-hundred more than the total number of people aged 40 to 49.This is the first time people in their 60s have outnumbered people in their 40s since the nation started keeping count in 2008.People in their 50s made up the highest proportion of the total, numbering eight-point-72 million.In July, the number of people aged 65 and older surpassed ten million for the first time.