Politics

Gov't Pleads with Medical Community, Pledges to Approach Dialogue with ‘More Open Mind’

Written: 2024-10-04 11:22:42Updated: 2024-10-04 11:30:32

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has promised the medical community it will engage in dialogue with a “more open mind” and no preconditions, while repeating earlier invitations to join a consultative body and a special health care reform committee.

Second vice health minister Park Min-soo made the remarks Friday during a government meeting, saying the two sides must put an end to their seven-month-long confrontation. 

Stressing the need to rebuild trust through dialogue, the vice minister said the government is confident that the two sides can resolve all their misunderstandings.

The vice minister pleaded with the medical community to participate in a proposed consultative body involving the government as well as the ruling and opposition parties.

Park also called on the medical community to join a special health care reform committee to determine health care personnel needs in a scientific way.

A majority of the committee’s members will be appointed at the recommendation of doctors’ groups, he said.
