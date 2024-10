Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean defectors recently sent rice, instant noodles and K-pop content across the Yellow Sea in plastic bags bound for the North.Speaking to KBS on Friday, North Korean People's Liberation Front chief Jang Se-yul said six defectors’ groups sent a total of 700 plastic bags Thursday evening from Incheon's Ganghwa Island.The bags contained about a ton of rice, 800 packages of instant noodles, 400 U.S. dollar bills, 200 Bibles, and 500 USBs loaded with K-pop and Korean drama content.It was the first collaborative event of its kind since June.The North has launched trash-laden balloons on 24 occasions this year to retaliate for anti-Pyongyang leaflets that defectors’ groups previously sent north of the inter-Korean border via balloons.North Korea’s latest trash balloon launch took place Friday in the early morning hours.