Yoon: Overseas Koreans' Active Participation to Support Pursuit to Become Global Pivotal State

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said overseas Koreans' active participation in the international arena will provide great support in the country's pursuit of becoming a global pivotal state.In a video message at a ceremony in Seoul marking the 18th World Korean Day on Friday, Yoon pledged full governmental support to ensure that overseas Koreans can display their capabilities without any inconvenience.At the event attended by heads of some 350 overseas Korean associations, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo paid respects to overseas Koreans for elevating the status of Korean people by joining the mainstream society of their respective country.The prime minister promised to stand alongside Korean communities around the world with a belief that they themselves are part of the proud nation of Korea.Seven overseas Koreans were awarded prizes presented by the government, including Hwang Byung-gu, honorary chairman of the Korean American Chamber of Commerce USA, who received the First Class Mugunghwa Medal of the Order of Civil Merit.