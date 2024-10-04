Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Tripartite Dialogue to Discuss Overcoming Low Births, Deferring Retirement Age

Written: 2024-10-04 14:42:01Updated: 2024-10-04 14:42:27

Tripartite Dialogue to Discuss Overcoming Low Births, Deferring Retirement Age

Photo : YONHAP News

Representatives from the labor and business communities and the government agreed to focus discussions on overcoming the nation's low births and deferring the retirement age through their tripartite dialogue.

The presidential Economic, Social and Labor Council said on Friday that the participants, including new Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and Council Chairperson Kwon Ki-seop, held talks on how the consultative body should operate moving forward.

The attendees agreed to hold a meeting once every other month to accelerate discussions on key agenda concerning sustainable jobs, achieving the work-life balance and response to the changing population structure.

In tackling low births, the Council is expected to seek ways to improve the working environment for parents through flexible hours and various support measures for families.
 
Amid the changing population structure, the Council intends to look into revising the current wage system in line with extension of the retirement age, and ways for all generations to co-exist.

The consultative body is also expected to open discussions on the government's recent proposal for national pension reforms.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >