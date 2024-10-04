Tripartite Dialogue to Discuss Overcoming Low Births, Deferring Retirement Age

Photo : YONHAP News

Representatives from the labor and business communities and the government agreed to focus discussions on overcoming the nation's low births and deferring the retirement age through their tripartite dialogue.The presidential Economic, Social and Labor Council said on Friday that the participants, including new Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and Council Chairperson Kwon Ki-seop, held talks on how the consultative body should operate moving forward.The attendees agreed to hold a meeting once every other month to accelerate discussions on key agenda concerning sustainable jobs, achieving the work-life balance and response to the changing population structure.In tackling low births, the Council is expected to seek ways to improve the working environment for parents through flexible hours and various support measures for families.Amid the changing population structure, the Council intends to look into revising the current wage system in line with extension of the retirement age, and ways for all generations to co-exist.The consultative body is also expected to open discussions on the government's recent proposal for national pension reforms.