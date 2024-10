Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) plans to vote against three contentious bills set to be put to a plenary vote Friday, including one mandating a special counsel probe into allegations surrounding the first lady.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho said the party decided to vote down the bills earlier in the day.Speaking at the meeting, Choo accused the main opposition Democratic Party of attempting to use legislation to take over the right to investigate cases and indict the targets of its investigations.He said the three bills are unconstitutional, violating the principle of the separation of powers among the nation’s legislature, its judiciary and its executive branch.Regarding a bill to provide state finances to local governments for the issuance and sale of regional gift certificates, Choo said it usurps the government's role of drawing up budgets and infringes on the autonomy of local governments in policy matters.