PM Orders Thorough Safety Measures ahead of Seoul International Fireworks Festival

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered the authorities to undertake thorough safety measures ahead of an annual fireworks festival set to open on the weekend.Han issued the orders Friday during a meeting with concerned ministries, police, fire authorities and the Seoul city government in preparation for the 2024 Seoul International Fireworks Festival, which starts Saturday.The prime minister called for an emergency hotline to be established in case of accidents and asked those present to disperse entries and exits, set up a security perimeter and secure evacuation routes.He also asked them to ensure the availability of sufficient firefighting equipment, plan carefully to accommodate an exodus of people using public transportation after the festival, and have an emergency medical response team on hand in case of a sudden accident or illness.More than a million spectators are expected to attend the annual festivities along the Han River near Seoul's Yeouido and Ichon neighborhoods.