Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said South Korea will follow Germany's "wisdom" and move steadily toward a "unified Republic of Korea."The minister delivered the remarks Friday at the German Embassy in Seoul, at a reception commemorating German reunification.He said Germany is a great example to South Korea in its pursuit of a unified Korea, despite what he called North Korea's anti-unification behavior.The minister recalled West Germany's determination to unify its nation, despite East Germany initially calling for a two-state solution.Kim said South Korea will continue to move toward its goal of unification in keeping with its constitution and with “universal human values.”