Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Friday voted down all three contentious bills put up for a re-vote, as they failed to receive a two-thirds majority.During a plenary session, the special probe bill into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's allegations failed to pass with 194 in favor, 104 against, one abstention and one invalid vote.Another bill calling for a special counsel probe into the death of a young Marine last year also failed to pass without a two-thirds majority.And a bill that would direct state finances to local governments for the issuance and sale of regional gift certificates also did not pass.Friday's re-vote came as President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his presidential veto rights on Wednesday, marking a total of 24 bills since taking office in May 2022.The main opposition Democratic Party has warned it plans to yet again put forth bills on the special probe bill into First Lady Kim Keon-hee as well another into the death of a young Marine last year.