Photo : YONHAP News

The nonpermanent members of the UN Security Council, including South Korea, have condemned the "current cycle of violence" in the Middle East and called for an immediate end to all hostilities.The ten countries issued the statement Thursday, stressing that a diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the situation.They called on all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, especially their duty to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.The ten countries also expressed their full support for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, whom Israel has designated as "persona non grata," meaning he is unwelcome and cannot enter the country.Israel barred Guterres on Wednesday, accusing him of not “unequivocally” condemning Iran's missile attack on Israel.