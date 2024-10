Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea launched some 320 balloons over the South Korean border early Friday, and about 120 of them made landfall in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Friday afternoon that North Korea began sending trash-laden balloons containing paper, plastic bags and bottles, and other everyday trash around 2:30 a.m.As of 4 p.m., military and police sources confirmed that some 120 loads had landed in the Greater Seoul area, and that none contained harmful substances.The latest launch comes just two days after the North sent about 150 trash balloons to South Korea.Since May 28, the North has launched thousands of trash-laden balloons on 24 occasions.