Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Defense Minister Orders Commands to ‘End’ N. Korean Regime Should Pyongyang Attempt to Use Nukes

Written: 2024-10-04 17:50:22Updated: 2024-10-04 18:12:49

Defense Minister Orders Commands to ‘End’ N. Korean Regime Should Pyongyang Attempt to Use Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has ordered related military commands to “end” the North Korean regime and neutralize nuclear delivery systems in the event that the reclusive state attempts to use its nuclear weapons.

Kim issued the order Friday when he visited the Air Force Operations Command and the Ground Operations Command for the first time since taking office Tuesday. 

Earlier in the day, Kim visited the Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, where he received a briefing on its duties from the CFC chief, General Paul LaCamera, before instructing the command to further strengthen defense readiness so that enemy forces do not dare to engage in provocation. 

The minister told the CFC there should be “no mercy for enemy forces that threaten South Korea,” adding that should North Korea engage in provocation, it will be met with a powerful response from the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which is based on powerful combined defense preparedness and “fight tonight” readiness. 

Kim also called on the CFC to work closely with South Korea’s Strategic Command, which launched Tuesday, saying the command will help realize a unified extended deterrence system between Seoul and Washington.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >