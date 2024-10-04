Defense Minister Orders Commands to ‘End’ N. Korean Regime Should Pyongyang Attempt to Use Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has ordered related military commands to “end” the North Korean regime and neutralize nuclear delivery systems in the event that the reclusive state attempts to use its nuclear weapons.Kim issued the order Friday when he visited the Air Force Operations Command and the Ground Operations Command for the first time since taking office Tuesday.Earlier in the day, Kim visited the Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, where he received a briefing on its duties from the CFC chief, General Paul LaCamera, before instructing the command to further strengthen defense readiness so that enemy forces do not dare to engage in provocation.The minister told the CFC there should be “no mercy for enemy forces that threaten South Korea,” adding that should North Korea engage in provocation, it will be met with a powerful response from the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which is based on powerful combined defense preparedness and “fight tonight” readiness.Kim also called on the CFC to work closely with South Korea’s Strategic Command, which launched Tuesday, saying the command will help realize a unified extended deterrence system between Seoul and Washington.