Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has requested a pretrial detention warrant for Ku Young-bae, CEO of Singapore-based Qoo10 Group, as part of its probe into the settlement failures of the firm’s two subsidiaries, TMON and WeMakePrice.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office made the request for the warrant on Friday on charges of fraud, embezzlement and breach of trust under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.Prosecutors also sought a pretrial detention warrant for TMON CEO Ryu Kwang-jin, and WeMakePrice co-CEO Ryu Hwa-hyun.The three are accused of pocketing payouts, including nearly one-point-six trillion won in the settlement for product sales.Authorities said that prosecutors took into account the severity of the case, the possibility of the accused destroying evidence and flight risk factors when requesting for the warrants.