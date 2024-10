Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has denounced the remarks that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol and comments Yoon had made in his Armed Forces Day speech earlier this week.The ministry on Friday described Kim’s remarks as intolerable behavior toward the commander in chief of the armed forces.The ministry assessed that Kim and his sister had made critical comments regarding Yoon and South Korea’s events marking Armed Forces Day to express their anxiety over the strong capability and firm readiness of the South Korean military.Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lashed out at President Yoon for threatening to end his regime, saying Yoon's threat has made him suspect that Yoon “may not be in good condition.”Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, meanwhile, had mocked a military parade marking Armed Forces Day, calling it a “clown show.”