Israel Continues Ground Offensive Against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military continued its ground offensive in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah for the fifth consecutive day on Friday.In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces(IDF) said more than 250 Hezbollah operatives have been killed, including at least 21 field commanders, since troops began "limited, localized, and targeted raids" in the region on Monday.The IDF also announced that it had killed Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the Commander of Hezbollah's Communications Unit, in a separate airstrike in Beirut late Thursday.Reuters reported on the Lebanese government's announcement that more than two-thousand people have been killed in the past year, since war broke out between Israel and Hamas last October.Meanwhile, Hezbollah and other proxies of Iran, often referred to as the "Axis of Resistance," fired over 180 rockets towards northern Israel on Friday.Also on the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led his first Friday prayers in person since January 2020 in Tehran, stressing that the resistance in the region will not back down.