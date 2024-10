Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of the lumpy skin disease(LSD) was reported in a cattle farm in Goseong County of Gangwon Province on Friday.The agricultural ministry has closed off access to the affected farm and dispatched quarantine teams to prevent the virus from spreading.Of some 80 cows at the farm, infected animals are expected to be culled, in line with the standard operating procedure.A temporary travel ban was also in place for people and vehicles in the livestock industry in Goseong and three nearby regions of Sokcho, Inje, and Yanggu through 12:00 a.m. Saturday.The latest case in Goseong, as well as two other cases confirmed in Gangwon's Yangyang County and Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, have brought the total number of confirmed cases this year to eight.